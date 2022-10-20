Landscaper's Discover Car Buried Decades Ago in Backyard

Landscapers found a car buried in an Atherton, California, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area, backyard Thursday morning, police said.

NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger flew over the multi-million-dollar property and spotted investigators digging up what is being considered a possible crime scene.

Police believe the car has been in the ground since the 1990s and belonged to a previous owner of the home. They added that the current owner of the property, who called police, said they had no idea the car was there.

Officials added that the car was buried about 4 to 5 feet underground.

“Cadaver dogs were called to the scene. The cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains” said Commander Dan Larsen of the Atherton Police Department.

Police said that no human remains were found yet as of Thursday night.

"It's a mystery in my own neighborhood," said Atherton resident Athena Ogawa.

The mystery unearthed and continuing for Ogawa and others Thursday night as vehicles. including squad cars and SUVs went in and out of the long driveway leading to the home.

The home was last sold in March 2020, according to real estate company Redfin.

As of Thursday night, little details were released, which left some neighbors bewildered.

“It's kind of strange,” said Atherton resident Peter Sun. “But usually, it’s pretty safe and it's like everyone is kind of doing their own thing.”

“It’s strange, but it was really fascinating to see this all this happening,” Ogawa said. "I just want to see how this plays out."

Police said the registered owner of the car is being investigated and they’re not releasing that person’s identity at this time.

