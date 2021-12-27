Atlantic City

Car Bursts Into Flames After Striking NJ Toll Plaza, Killing 3

Witness photos showed flames engulfing the entire car and the majority of the toll booth on the far right lane

Two New Hampshire residents and a teenager were killed when a vehicle crashed into a toll booth in New Jersey and burst into flames, an accident that also injured a young girl in the car and a toll booth attendant.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township, along the Atlantic City Expressway, state police said.

The driver, Reachthon Khiev, 31, and his front-seat passenger, Reachsieh Khiev, 27, both of Manchester, New Hampshire, were killed in the crash, along with Keotepie Khiev, 14, of Atlantic City, who was sitting in the rear seat.

A 12-year-old Atlantic City girl, who also was a rear-seat passenger, and a toll plaza attendant remained hospitalized Monday with moderate injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

It wasn't clear Monday if any of the victims were related.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

