Car Crashes Into Abington Restaurant

A car crashed into a restaurant in Abington, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, causing serious damage to the building.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle crashed into D'Ann's Sports & Entertainment Restaurant at 340 Centre Avenue. Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed a black car with substantial front end damage, and a large hole in the side of the restaurant.

There was no immediate word on injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.