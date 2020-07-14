chelsea

Car Crashes Into MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center, Forcing Evacuations

No significant damage was reported to the building

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the building sustained significant structural damage. Officials said the damage is not believed to be significant.

A car crashed into a hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, forcing the building to be evacuated.

Chelsea Fire said the accident occurred sometime after 8 a.m. at the MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center at 151 Everett Ave. The building was evacuated but people are not being let back into the building.

U.S. & World

Department of Justice 5 hours ago

Trump Administration Rescinds Rule on Foreign Students Living in US

coronavirus 17 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Pence Urges School Reopening; Moderna to Start Phase 3 of Vaccine Trial

No injuries have been reported, fire officials said.

MGH Chelsea described the incident as a slow-speed accident. They said an employee was pulling into a parking space and the car's brakes failed. The building has been inspected and is structurally sound.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

chelseacar into building
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us