Massachusetts

Car Crashes Into N. Reading Building, Injuring 1

It's unclear if the person injured was the driver or inside the building

One person was transported to a hospital after a car crashed into a building in North Reading, Massachusetts on Saturday.

A call came in just after 2 p.m. for a report of a car which had crashed into 324 Main St., the location of a driver training school.

One person was transported to an area hospital, although it is unclear if it was the driver of the vehicle or someone inside the building.

The scene has since been cleared by the North Reading Fire Department, while police and a building inspector remain on the scene to investigate.

