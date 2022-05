A car slammed into the back of a school bus carrying children in Bloomfield Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened on Blue Hills Avenue.

Police said the car drove into the back of the bus.

There were about 10 kids on the bus and no one on the bus was hurt, according to police. The age of the students on board was not immediately clear.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries, they said.

Blue Hills Avenue is closed between West Dudley Town Road and Old Windsor Road.