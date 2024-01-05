New Hampshire

Car crashes into venue sign in New Hampshire for the third time

A local performance venue's sign and mailbox were once again damaged in a crash in Exeter, New Hampshire - the second time in just a few weeks.

"what the????? we really can’t even. less than 24 hours, and our brand new carved pencil and mailbox are taken out again. everyone is ok, and they missed the patched road sign, but how is this even possible?!?" The Word Barn wrote in their social media post.

The business is located on Newfields Road.

The last time someone had crashed into the sign was around Christmas day, when a man in a full Grinch costume took out the sign.

The Word Barn began a Facebook post about what happened with the same phrase, "what the??"

They said that the Christmas night crash destroyed a brand-new sign, a mailbox, honey stand and walkway lights.

Although this time, the person wasn't in full costume.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
