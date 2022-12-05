Car Crashes Through Bank Lobby in Manchester, NH

A car driven by a 73-year-old woman crashed into the lobby of a TD Bank branch in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said.

No one inside the bank was injured, as no one was in the lobby at the time, but several people were shaken up.

Photos showed the car suffered extensive front-end damage, and an entire window of the bank was destroyed. Firefighters were still working to remove debris and add support to the damaged structure, and one firefighter was able to back the car out of the building.

The lobby area is currently closed, but the bank is still open and operational, including the drive-thru window, according to police.

The driver was assessed by medical personnel but was not transported. Her name was not released.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.