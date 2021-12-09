Woman Injured After Car Drives Into Water in Ayer

An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after driving her car into a retention pond in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Ayer Fire Department confirmed that a car went into the water off the Ayer Rotary around 6:50 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver, an elderly female, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said. She is believed to be from the Ayer area.

Preliminary investigation shows the car drove straight into the retaining pond in the center of the rotary. The pond was installed this year.

It was not immediately clear if slippery roads might have been a factor in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.