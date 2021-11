An SUV drove onto the steps at City Hall Plaza in Boston on Monday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police said a livery driver drove down the stairs at 1 City Hall Plaza on the Congress Street side. No injuries were reported.

Aerial footage showed a grey Toyota sitting on the steps.

The driver was reportedly bringing a woman to a dialysis treatment.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.