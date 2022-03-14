Car Falls Into Trench in Waltham

No one was injured when a car fell into a large trench in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.
The Waltham Fire Department tweeted out incredible photos shortly before 10 a.m. showing a car that appeared to have been swallowed up by the ground on Hammond Street, with just the rear of the vehicle showing.
It wasn't immediately clear what the trench was for, but the photos showed what appeared to be some sort of a covering for what looked to be a road construction project.
The fire department also tweeted out video of the car being hauled out of the trench using a winch in relatively good condition.
No further information was immediately available.