Car Falls Into Trench in Waltham

No one was injured when a car fell into a large trench in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The Waltham Fire Department tweeted out incredible photos shortly before 10 a.m. showing a car that appeared to have been swallowed up by the ground on Hammond Street, with just the rear of the vehicle showing.

Waltham Fire Rescue 1 on scene with a vehicle into a trench. Thank goodness there are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Erc2rNAjIl — Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) March 14, 2022

It wasn't immediately clear what the trench was for, but the photos showed what appeared to be some sort of a covering for what looked to be a road construction project.

The fire department also tweeted out video of the car being hauled out of the trench using a winch in relatively good condition.

No further information was immediately available.