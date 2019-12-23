Ansonia

Car Goes Airborne, Crashes Into House in Connecticut

Dramatic surveillance footage shows an out-of-control car slam into a house in Ansonia Monday.

Ansonia police said shortly before the crash, around noon, they received a report from Derby police of a car driving erratically on Derby Avenue toward Ansonia.

The video shows the car trying to take a corner and going up on a curb, clipping a street sign, smashing through a hedge border before going airborne, rolling over and crashing in the house at 35 Platt St.

Police said the driver left the scene but was quickly located and arrested. Investigators said he had a glass crack pipe on him when he was stopped.

No one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Eric Ricitelli, was charged with evading responsibility, reckless driving, theft of license plate, misuse of plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, wrong way on a one-way street, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

