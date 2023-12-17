Joe Biden

Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden's motorcade as he began leaving event

The president was walking from his campaign headquarters in Delaware to his waiting armored SUV when a sedan hit. a U.S. Secret Service vehicle and tried to drive onto a closed-off intersection

By Colleen Long | Associated Press

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president's departure. The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

