Injuries are being reported after a car rolled over and landed on its roof on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Wellesley police and fire responded to the crash around 2 p.m. on Route 9 west at Westgate, prior to Route 16. Major delays are being reported westbound as one lane is blocked.

WPD and WFD working a single car rollover on Route 9 west at Westgate. Injuries reported. Major delays westbound. pic.twitter.com/7PYvxLSVT7 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) March 18, 2022

There are multiple ambulances on scene.

Route 9 east will be diverted to Rockland Street briefly while the scene is cleared up.

No further information was immediately available.