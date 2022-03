Emergency crews took one person to the hospital and evacuated three businesses in Mattapan Tuesday over elevated carbon monoxide levels.

The Boston Fire Department said six people were evaluated after crews responded to 1296-1300 Blue Hill Ave. and one of them was taken to the hospital. That person's condition was not immediately clear.

The fire department is investigating the cause.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.