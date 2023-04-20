Crime and Courts

Cargo Worth Millions Stolen in Toronto Airport Heist

The “high value” container held gold and other valuables

By Rob Gillies

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.

“As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility," he said. “The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.

The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.

Police declined to provide more details.

“We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,” Duivesteyn said.

No arrests have been made.

