Carlee Russell's boyfriend pleads with people to stop bullying her amid disappearance investigation

Carlee Russell's boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons is coming to her defense.



As the investigation surrounding the Alabama resident's mysterious disappearance and return home continues, Simmons has issued a public plea, asking social media users to reserve their commentary on the ordeal.

"The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her," he told The New York Post July 22. "I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media."

Simmons noted that he wants everyone to "think about her mental health" at this time.

"She doesn't deserve that," he continued. "She doesn't. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied."

Russell vanished on July 13 just minutes after calling both 911 and a family member to report seeing a toddler walking alone on an Alabama highway. The 25-year-old returned home two days later, where she shared a statement to authorities and was subsequently treated at a local hospital.

Police held a press conference amid their investigation on July 19 to publicly share information learned, including internet searches discovered on Russell's phone that they said were "very relevant" to the case.

According to Hoover Police Department chief Nicholas Derzis, investigators also found two searches about Amber Alerts on a computer at Russell's workplace, including the "maximum age" for it to be deployed.

"There were other searches on Carlee's phone that appear to shed some light on her mindset," Derzis said. "But out of respect for her privacy, we will not be releasing the content of those searches at this time."

He also gave insight into the statement Russell gave police regarding her whereabouts, revealing that she alleges she was kidnapped by a man and a woman who "forced her into a car."

"She claims she was able to escape while it was in the west Hoover area," he noted. "She told detectives she ran through lots of woods until she came out near her residence."

Police also said they have not been able to conduct a second interview with Russell and hope to still speak with her.

Shortly after her return home, family members and friends took to social media to share their relief, including Simmons, who shared gratitude for those who aided in the search.

"All I asked from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee's situation," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she's physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment."

E! News has reached out to Simmons for additional comment and has not heard back.

The investigation remains ongoing.