WATCH: CA woman surprises 92-year-old grandpa whose dog died with puppy party

When Erin Clements learned that her 92-year-old grandfather, affectionately known as Grandpa Jim, lost his dog Hailey last Friday, she immediately felt compelled to act.

"I've worked in the senior living industry since before COVID, so I've seen what that isolation can do to seniors," Clements said. "It's just so important to not only have that interaction with people, but with animals."

She turned to Facebook and began organizing a puppy party in hopes of lifting his spirits.

That party took place on Sunday in Carlsbad, Calif. Clements said she thought only a few people would show up.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

But neighbors, close friends and even coworkers came with their pups to show their support.

"The last couple of days, everyone has been contacting me to come. I've just gotten so many pictures of dogs," Clements said.

Things got especially emotional when one dog named Mickey and his owner, Beth Mack, showed up.

"We go by [Jim's house] every day, and we will always go by every day," Mack said. "Jim loves to see Mickey, and Mickey loves to see Jim."

While Clements was more than pleased with the turnout of the party, she was even more grateful to see her grandfather smile again.

"It feels great," she said. "I was their caregiver when they first started needing care, and it's just been really important to me that I'm able to be there for my family."