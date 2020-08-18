Miami

Carnival Corp. Hacked; Guest and Worker Information Accessed

Miami-based Carnival says it has launched an investigation into the ransomware attack and notified law enforcement

Carnival cruise ship docked in California
Carnival Corp. says it was the victim of a ransomware attack that likely got some personal information about the cruise company's guests and employees.

The attack was first detected Saturday. The attack accessed an encrypted portion of technology systems for one of the cruise line's brands and certain data files were downloaded, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Carnival operates Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and other lines, but the company didn't say in the filing which cruise line was affected.

The SEC filing also didn't say how many people's personal information may have been accessed, and spokesman Roger Frizzell said in an email that the company wasn't releasing any information other than what was in the securities filing.

Carnival says it has launched an investigation into the ransomware attack and notified law enforcement. The Miami-based company also has reinforced the security of its information systems, Carnival said.

