Carvel Ice Cream Has Returned to South Station in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A year and a half ago, a chain of ice cream shops closed its only Boston location, but it is now back in business.

According to a source (Sarah Wu), Carvel Express is open once again at South Station, and as was the case before, it is apparently sharing its space with Auntie Anne's. The ice cream shop had shut down around the late summer/early fall of 2020, as did Auntie Anne's (which features pretzels), which meant that at that time, the only remaining places in Massachusetts that were serving their products back then were Moe's Southwest Grill in Waltham and Shrewsbury, though there are now Carvel shops in Natick and Wrentham.

Carvel, which is based in Atlanta, first started out back in 1934. Their website is at https://www.carvel.com/