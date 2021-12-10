Cases of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Now at 11 in Connecticut

There have now been 11 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Connecticut, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

That includes nine new cases announced by the state Friday. The new cases include five women and four men between the ages of 20 and 85 years old.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In total, there are five cases in New Haven County, four in Fairfield County, and two in Hartford County. Seven of the affected patients are fully vaccinated, the governor said.

Connecticut's overall daily COVID-19 positivity rate Friday is 6.08%.

The net number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is up nine, bringing the total to 585 patients.