Cassidy: Pastrnak '50/50 at Best' to Play in Game 4

It was a sight for sore eyes to see David Pastrnak back on the practice ice on Sunday afternoon for the Boston Bruins, but it remains questionable whether the game-breaking right winger will be able to return for Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruce Cassidy termed Pastrnak as "50/50 at best" to play on Monday night for the Bruins after missing both Game 2 and Game 3 with what appeared to be some kind of upper body injury suffered in the final moments of the OT win in Game 1 against the Hurricanes. Certainly it's a positive development that Pastrnak was able to test things out on the ice, but it also sounds like there will be a little more certainty 24 hours from now as the B's get ready to extend their 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

"Pasta skated today briefly [and] did some work after in the gym, so that's encouraging. He's got his skates on out there. How does that bode for tomorrow? Not sure yet, probably a little premature," said Cassidy of Pastrnak, who had a goal and two points in 24:58 of ice time along with three shots on net in the Game 1 victory. "Let's see how he does in the morning, so I put him at, I'd say, 50/50 I guess at best right now. Of course, that could change over 24 hours."

Anders Bjork has skated mostly in Pastrnak's spot with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand over the last couple of games, but took three minor penalties in the Saturday afternoon win over the Hurricanes while perhaps trying to do a little too much filling in for No. 88. It sounds like the Bruins may stick with some of the other lineup decisions after bringing in Jack Studnicka and Par Lindholm ahead of the Game 3 win, but a lot of the lineup decisions will revolve around whether the Bruins can get the NHL's leading goal-scorer back into their lineup.

Here's a list of the Bruins players that took part in Sunday's optional practice at the Toronto practice ice inside the bubble: Anders Bjork, Trent Frederic, Par Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka, Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril, Maxime Lagace and Dan Vladar.

Bruce Cassidy: Bruins' David Pastrnak '50/50 at best' to play in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston