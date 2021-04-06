boston restaurant talk

Castle Island Brewing Co. to Debut in South Boston in July, Will Be Serving Bar Pizza

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Castle Island Brewing Co.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

About a year and a half ago, it was reported that a brewery in Norwood was going to be expanding to South Boston, and now we have learned that it is only a few months away from opening--and it will apparently be serving a very popular regional food item.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a Facebook post from Castle Island founder/president Adam Romanow along with a Boston Business Journal article, Castle Island Brewing Co. is planning to open its new facility on Old Colony Avenue in the Andrew Square section of Southie in July, and they will be partnering with Lombardo's, a function/events venue in Randolph that will be running Castle Island's kitchen. In his post, Romanow also drops some interesting news, saying that this will allow them to "bring some much needed South Shore-style bar pie to Southie."

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden Moving Vaccine Eligibility Date for All Adults to April 19

George Floyd 10 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Police Official Says Ex-Cop Was Trained to Recognize, Defuse Crises

The new facility, which will be located at the site of the old Cole Hersee factory, will include a indoor dining area with 240 seats, an outdoor patio with additional 50 seats, a tasting area with 20 beers on tap, a stage, and a small retail shop along with a brewery area in the back.


The website for Castle Island Brewing Co. is at https://castleislandbeer.com/


by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 

Payment Options
  Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthly  Option 2 : $5.00 USD - monthly  Option 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly 
 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkfood & drinkSouth Boston
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us