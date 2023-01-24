Cat Taken During Burglary at Conn. Hotel: Police

A cat was taken during a burglary at a hotel room in Shelton, according to police, and they are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn Sunday to investigate the report of a burglary and learned that the victim’s hairless cat, Princess, along with a Fendi bag and Gucci bag were taken, police said.

The victim reported the value of the stolen items to be around $8,500.

Police said there were no apparent signs of forced entry to the room.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

They said they obtained pictures of a possible suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the potential suspect or location of the cat is asked to call Detective Nugent at (203) 924-1544.