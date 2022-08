A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a multi-family home in Stamford early Wednesday morning and the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the home on Seaview Drive around 2 a.m.

Authorities said one firefighter was injured at the fire. The injuries are not considered serious.

The fire appears to have extensively damaged the home. It's unclear how many people are now displaced.

The fire marshal is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.