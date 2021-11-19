coronavirus pandemic

CDC Advisory Group Endorses Pfizer and Moderna Boosters for All Adults

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the boosters on an emergency basis earlier in the day

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Friday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s Covid-19 booster shots to all adults, a move that simplifies who is eligible for an additional dose.

Friday’s unanimous vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices strips away the complicated and confusing criteria that had surrounded boosters, with eligibility limited to certain groups and, initially, certain vaccines. 

