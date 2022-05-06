CDC Lists All Connecticut Counties in Medium or High on COVID Level Map

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday night listed all eight Connecticut counties in the medium or high categories as part of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map, according to the state Department of Public Health.

A week ago, only New London County was listed in the medium category and the other seven counties were listed in the low category.

The state Department of Health said Hartford, Middlesex and New Haven counties are listed in the high -- or orange -- category and residents in these counties should wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Health officials said additional precautions might be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

The Department of Health said the COVID-19 Community Levels map informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing.

The guidelines include a color-coded system of “Low,” “Medium” and “High” and this approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness, according to the state Department of Health.

“This latest CDC update is a reminder that Connecticut is in the midst of a swell from a subvariant of omicron,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. “DPH has been preparing for this since late March. And all the tools are in place—including vaccines and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing—to help curb the severity of this illness. Residents should follow the CDC guidance for their respective county.”

Connecticut Counties in the High/Orange Category

Hartford County

Middlesex County

New Haven County

Residents in these counties should wear a mask indoors in public; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms, the state Department of Public Health said.

Connecticut Counties in the Medium/Yellow Category