Cedric Maxwell: Malcolm Brogdon Will Understand Role With Celtics

Maxwell: Brogdon will understand his role with Celtics

The Boston Celtics suddenly boast a deep backcourt with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon.

They acquired the veteran point guard in a 6-for-1 trade with the Indiana Pacers on Friday, parting ways with Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Malik Fitts and a 2023 first-round draft pick. The move gives C's head coach Ime Udoka plenty of guard depth with Brogdon joining Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

NBA experts have given the Celtics high marks for the deal, but Brogdon's arrival has left many wondering what it means for Smart's role going forward. The longest-tenured Celtic was the team's starting point guard for most of the 2021-22 campaign. However, Brogdon has started in every game he's played since the start of the 2018-19 season.

C's great Cedric Maxwell doesn't see that being an issue. In fact, he sees Brogdon as an excellent fit for Boston even if he has to take a back seat to Smart.

"Brogdon, when you think about it, he's missed a lot of games. But I think in this particular system under Ime, I think that works for him in Boston," Maxwell said Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition. "I think the culture works for him. I think the opportunity to win a championship is going to work for him. So I happen to like him coming in. He's a facilitator, he's a point guard, he can shoot the basketball. I like him in late-game situations with his decision-making. I think he's going to come here and understand his role of where he's gonna be."

Brogdon, 29, hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19. While injuries remain a concern, Maxwell believes the Celtics' surplus of talent will make things easier on the former Rookie of the Year.

"When you have (Jayson) Tatum, you have (Jaylen) Brown, you have Smart and you have (Al) Horford, you're going to be a facilitator," Maxwell added. "They're not asking you to do all those things in Indiana. What I love about him, he's a smart player and what he does he plays the game the right way. Is he going to play full speed all the time? I just don't think he's coming in with the attitude like, this is my team. I think he's going to come here with the attitude like, I'm going to be a helper."

