Celebrity Chef Tiffani Faison Shares Her Tips & Tricks For Perfect Pizza and Salad

Boston's powerhouse chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison invites Anna Rossi to get a sneak peek into what it takes to make her award-winning Pepperoni & Spicy Sausage Pizza, which Anna says is sure to have you craving more than one slice.

Next, they make one of Tenderoni's most popular salads, the Sofia Salad which has crips romaine and fennel shavings.

Plus, we learn about the one thing chef Tiffani cannot live without in her home kitchen.

All this and more in this special "Meet Boston" episode of The Chef's Pantry.

Watch above to see Celebrity Chef Tiffani Faison and Anna Rossi dive into these delicious recipes.

