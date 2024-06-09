Celtics and Mavericks prepare for pivotal game 2 of the NBA Finals

The Celtics threw the first punch in the Finals, with a Game 1 victory of 107 to 89. Now it's up to the Dallas Mavericks to answer.

The Mavericks have been in this spot before, losing the first game in both the first round and the conference semifinals. They bounced back to win Game 2 in each series.

Tonight’s game is a “must win" for the Mavs, because only 3 teams that fell behind 0-2 in the finals have come back to win it in almost 20 years. The 2006 Miami Heat, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 20 in his first game in more than a month and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Celtics have won eight straight playoff games and star center Kristaps Porzingis is back in the lineup after missing most of the Eastern Conference playoffs due to a strained right calf muscle.

“Preparing myself the whole regular season for the playoffs and then you know round 1 something unfortunate happens. Staying mentally put, staying in the right place to have the chance to come back later. I wanted to come back later but it didn’t work out that way. But here I am now I’m healthy and I put on a good game for my first game back.” said Porzingis.

Kristaps added that having an extra day off between games is huge for him.

Game 2 is scheduled for tipoff at 8pm on Sunday