Celtics' Brad Stevens Clears the Air on Robert Williams' Injury Timeline

Brad Stevens clears the air on Robert Williams' injury timeline

Will Robert Williams be back in action before Christmas?

The answer to that question remains unclear, especially in light of a recent report about the Boston Celtics big man. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared that Williams received a PRP injection Monday to promote healing in his surgically repaired knee and said Williams likely won't return until the "second half" of the regular season.

"I'm told his hope is sometime in December or January, but it could even be later than that," Charania said of Williams.

That timeline would appear to be longer than the eight-to-12 weeks the Celtics announced after Williams had surgery on Sept. 22. But Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens insisted Thursday that Williams is still following the eight-to-12-week timeline, as far as he's aware.

"No one's told me it's been moved back," Stevens said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich."

An eight-to-12-week timeline post-surgery would peg Williams' return between Nov. 17 and Dec. 15, which seems early based on Charania's reporting. But it's possible there's some nuance here: The team said it expected Williams to return to basketball activities in eight-to-12 weeks, which doesn't necessarily mean game action.

So, maybe we see Williams back at practice in late November or early December, and if those practices go well, then maybe he'll make his season debut before Christmas. But the Celtics likely will take a conservative approach with their talented big man, as there's no use bringing him back too early to risk re-injury entering the postseason.

Part of Boston's calculus could depend on how well the team does in Williams absence, as well. The frontcourt rotation of Al Horford, Grant Williams and Noah Vonleh held its own in the team's season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and big men Mfiondu Kabengele and Luke Kornet also could see action over the next two months..

If the Celtics are winning games and that group is holding down the fort, then Boston will have the luxury of keeping Time Lord on ice a bit longer before bringing him back for the stretch run.