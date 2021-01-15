Celtics' Brad Stevens Shares His Take on James Harden-To-Nets Trade

Brad Stevens shares take on James Harden-to-Nets trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics are well-aware of the threat the Brooklyn Nets pose now that superstar James Harden is in the fold.

Speaking to the media prior to Friday night's game vs. the Orlando Magic, Stevens shared his reaction to the blockbuster deal that formed a big three of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

“They’ve got a good team. You know, those three guys, that’s obviously three special scorers," Stevens said. "James is an MVP and a guy that can not only score but pass the ball and is a really smart player.

"I thought the Nets were the best team that we’ve seen in person through the first 10 games the way it was on Christmas Day, so obviously to make a move like that, they thought they needed to improve from what they had. And I thought what they had was pretty darn impressive so I can only imagine that they’ll continue to be a team that everybody is going to be chasing.”

The Celtics were blown out by the Nets 113-89 on Christmas Day. The two teams won't face off again until the second half of the season.

Currently, the C's (7-3) own the top spot in the Eastern Conference while Brooklyn sits in sixth (7-6). Irving has been absent from the team since Jan. 5 and was fined $50,000 by the league Friday for violating health and safety protocols.

Either Stevens will be correct, and the Nets will be a serious problem in the East, or this risky mega-deal is going to come back to haunt Brooklyn for a while.