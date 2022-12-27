celtics

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Out Vs. Rockets Due to Eye Irritation

By Justin Leger

Why Joe Mazzulla did not coach Celtics vs. Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without interim coach Joe Mazzulla for Tuesday night's game vs. the Houston Rockets.

Mazzulla was ruled out due to eye irritation, the team announced. His assistant, Damon Stoudamire, will coach the team in his absence.

It's the first game Mazzulla has missed since assuming the interim head coach position this season. He has been successful thus far in the role, leading the C's to a league-best 24-10 record.

Stoudamire was hired to Ime Udoka's coaching staff last season. He spent the previous 10 years as a coach in the college ranks before joining the C's bench.

