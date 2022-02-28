Celtics Crack Top 5 in NBA.com's Latest Power Rankings

Celtics crack top five in NBA.com's latest power rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics put the NBA on notice in February. They posted a 10-2 record for the month and won four of those games by 20 or more points.

That impressive run puts the C's (36-27) sixth in the Eastern Conference standings -- five games behind the first-place Miami Heat -- as of Monday. While they still have work to do to sneak into the top five in the conference, they're getting recognition as a top-five team in the entire league.

Boston maintained its No. 4 spot in NBA.com's latest power rankings, which were posted Monday by John Schuhmann. Even though the Celtics fell to the lowly Detroit Pistons before the All-Star break and the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Schuhmann remains a believer in what they're capable of when at full strength.

"Both of those losses were also the second games of back-to-backs for the Celtics," Schuhmann wrote. "They were without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III against Detroit, and they were without Al Horford in Indiana. They’ve won their last 10 in which they’ve had their entire starting lineup and even with those absences, the last five games have been the Celtics’ best stretch of offense this season (121.7 points scored per 100 possessions). Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have each averaged more than 25 points and more than 4.5 assists over those five games and Grant Williams (third in the league in 3-point percentage) continues to shoot a good ball."

Schuhmann ranks the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Heat above the Celtics, in that order.

The Celtics' resurgence over the last couple of months can be attributed to multiple factors. For one, they've mostly been healthy after an injury and COVID-plagued first half of the campaign. On top of that, they've boasted arguably the NBA's best defense with a 105.9 rating. The trade deadline addition of Derrick White has paid dividends too, as has Smart and Robert Williams thriving alongside stars Tatum and Brown.

Boston will need to keep its foot on the gas pedal in what projects to be a tough month ahead. They'll head back to TD Garden for their next three games against the Atlanta Hawks, Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets. Other notable opponents on the schedule for March include the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat.

Celtics vs. Hawks tips off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.