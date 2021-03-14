Celtics Cruise to Win Over Rockets in Well-Rounded Effort: Highlights

Highlights: C's cruise to win over Rockets in well-rounded effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Houston Rockets have now officially dropped 16 games in a row.

The Boston Celtics were able to handily beat the Rockets on Sunday night on the road. Though the game felt tenuous in the early minutes, as the C's left the Rockets open early and often, they eventually pulled away and turned this one into a laugher. They won by a final score of 134-107 and got a great effort out of their team.

In particular, Jaylen Brown had a great day for the C's, as he posted 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Jayson Tatum was sharp as well, scoring 23 points and hitting some key contested shots in the team's 38-point first quarter, and that helped them to stay in front of the Rockets, who were red-hot early.

Kemba Walker started the contest very slowly, but he started the second half hot, scoring 11 points in just over two minutes of game action. That helped to put the C's over the top and put the game effectively out of reach and allowed for some Tacko Time down the stretch.

Here are the highlights from Boston's win:

Tatum drives to the hoop early on:

JT with the finger roll



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/r8zUsHspUd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

Smart draws a charge, hits a 3-point shot:

Heart & soul



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/3WX6kQsXnD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

Tatum drills a contest 3-pointer:

Tatum hits another tough one



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/4IGLXLKU17 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

Robert Williams dunks in traffic:

ROBERT!



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/uL8lRVX0bY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

Time Lord with a big-time block:

Rob will simply not allow that



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/yBGUSZDVlB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

Tatum drills a buzzer beat to end the third quarter:

We love a buzzer beater



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/6H3B3LuWCr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

Williams gets up and down quickly for the dunk:

That was nice 😎



Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/uH9QvtLGHy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2021

Sunday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Utah Jazz