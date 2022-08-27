Celtics' Danilo Gallinari Suffers Knee Injury, ACL Reportedly Stable

Danilo Gallinari suffers knee injury, ACL reportedly stable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The NBA season is still weeks away, but the Celtics may have suffered a huge loss on Saturday.
Danilo Gallinari injured his left knee in Italy's FIBA World Cup qualifier, exiting the game immediately.
The fear was that Gallinari tore his left ACL, according to Italian journalist Cesare Milanti. But Milanti later reported that Gallinari's left ACL, which he tore in 2013, was intact. Gallinari will get an MRI on Sunday.
The Athletic's Shams Charania later confirmed Milanti's reports.
A serious injury would be a significant blow to the Celtics. He is expected to provide depth off the bench after averaging 11.7 points per game with the Hawks last season.
U.S. & World
Gallinari, 34, signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal that includes a player option for year two with Boston in July.