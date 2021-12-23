Report: Celtics' Enes Freedom enters NBA's health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' depth is getting hit hard as COVID-19 continues to impact the NBA and the sports world in general.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday morning that Celtics center Enes Freedom has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

He's the eighth Celtics player to enter the protocols. Boston had seven players unavailable to play in Wednesday night's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers because they're in the health and safety protocols.

Freedom played 12 minutes Wednesday night and scored four points with four rebounds.

The Celtics have just two centers, Robert Williams III and Bruno Fernando, available right now with Freedom, Grant Williams and Al Horford among the players in the health and safety protocols.

Boston's next game is on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.