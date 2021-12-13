Celtics Expected to Be Open to Dennis Schroder Trade Talks

Could C's trade Schroder? Latest on possibility of an in-season deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dennis Schroder is enjoying a resurgent season in Boston -- and therein lies the problem for the Celtics.

Schroder, who signed a one-year, $5.8 million "prove it" deal with Boston this summer, is putting up numbers (17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game) that may make it difficult for the Celtics to re-sign him next offseason.

The C's apparently are well aware of this. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday that "rival teams" expect Boston to be "open" to trade discussions involving Schroder.

There are a lot of moving pieces here: Schroder looks like a strong fit with the Celtics through 27 games, and his offense and playmaking are a valuable complement to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He certainly could help the team in 2022-23 and would be great to have for the stretch run.

Boston is 13-14 entering Monday, though, and if its fortunes don't improve when Brown returns from injury this week, then it's worth at least discussing a shakeup. Schroder is one of the team's most valuable trade assets outside Tatum and Brown and could net a decent return for new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Stevens also must decide if a larger shakeup is in order. If the Celtics consider trading one of their "core" players like Brown or guard Marcus Smart, then that may impact whether Stevens wants to keep Schroder around on a new deal.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 10, but most players can be traded beginning this Wednesday, Dec. 15. So, expect the trade chatter to pick up as Stevens navigates his first trade season in Boston.