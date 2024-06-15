Celtics fans looking forward to game 5 of the NBA Finals

Fans are confident they are going to win it all at home, but things got quiet at TD Garden on Friday night, especially when the game started to go south.

“People were excited but then they didn’t get too excited when, we lost.” said one disappointed Celtics fan.

About 16,000 Celtics fans packed in the TD Garden hoping for a clean sweep only to be disappointed. In fact, half the crowd was gone by the start of the fourth quarter.

This was the team’s second watch party of the week with the city closing down Causeway Street for an away game.

Fans really appreciating the lengths that the Celtics organization went to in order to make this feel like a home game for people at just $18 a ticket. Though re-sale tickets for the sold-out event going for over $100.

“It was an incredible experience even though we lost I feel like I have hopes that we’re gonna win the championship.” said a child who attended the watch party.

“We had anxiety a little bit it was back and forth. We’re here to support our team no matter what.” said Erica Evans.

“Why not win it in the building where it started at so get ready to put the banner up and we’ll see ya’ll here.” added Johnathan Dykes.

Now the 19,600 seat arena nowhere near enough to fit all the rowdy fans in this city. Just feet away from the Garden -- around 11-hundred people packing into Big Night Live – four times the size of the crowd they had for Wednesday night’s watch party. Those fans just as bummed about the blowout.

The good news is all the fans we heard from last night are confident the Celtics are going to close it out back in Boston for Game 5 Monday night.