celtics

Celtics Land Evan Fournier in Trade With Magic: Reports

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Celtics to land Evan Fournier in trade with Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Danny Ainge has made a move.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 9 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Biden Holds 1st News Conference Amid Growing Challenges

U.S. Supreme Court 30 mins ago

Guns Are on Supreme Court's Agenda Days After Mass Shootings

The Boston Celtics have acquired Evan Fournier in a trade with the Orlando Magic, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday.

The Celtics will send Orlando two second-round draft picks in exchange for Fournier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who was the first to report the deal.

Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith reported Boston was still in trade discussions with the Magic involving Aaron Gordon, but the Denver Nuggets reportedly beat out the C's to trade for the veteran forward.

Fournier is a solid pickup for the Celtics. The 28-year-old wing is averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game on 46.1% shooting (38.8% from 3-point range) and gives the C's a scoring boost outside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Evan Fournier is enjoying a career season in Orlando.

Fournier is making $17 million this season on the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer unless he agrees to an extension before the offseason.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us