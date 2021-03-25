Celtics Land Evan Fournier in Trade With Magic: Reports

Report: Celtics to land Evan Fournier in trade with Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Danny Ainge has made a move.

The Boston Celtics have acquired Evan Fournier in a trade with the Orlando Magic, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday.

The Celtics will send Orlando two second-round draft picks in exchange for Fournier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who was the first to report the deal.

Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith reported Boston was still in trade discussions with the Magic involving Aaron Gordon, but the Denver Nuggets reportedly beat out the C's to trade for the veteran forward.

Fournier is a solid pickup for the Celtics. The 28-year-old wing is averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game on 46.1% shooting (38.8% from 3-point range) and gives the C's a scoring boost outside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Fournier is making $17 million this season on the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer unless he agrees to an extension before the offseason.