Celtics get great news on injury front entering Rockets matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We might witness a rare sighting Monday at TD Garden: a healthy Boston Celtics team.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who has missed the last eight games with a right hamstring strain, is available to play against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, the team announced.

Boston also listed Robert Williams as probable, meaning the big man could return after missing three games due to left knee tendinopathy. Josh Richardson is questionable to play against the Rockets due to a non-COVID-related illness, but he's the only Celtic whose status is in jeopardy for Monday's game.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown - Available

Romeo Langford - Available

Josh Richardson -(illness, non-COVID) - QUESTIONABLE

Dennis Schröder - PROBABLE

Robert Williams - PROBABLE https://t.co/olzO2CDEsY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 22, 2021

The returns of Brown and Williams are great news for the C's. Brown was enjoying a career season (25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 49.3% shooting) before injuring his hamstring Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat, while Williams is averaging a near-double-double (10.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game) as Boston's starting center.

The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games thanks in part to Dennis Schroder's strong play and Jayson Tatum's emergence from a shooting slump. With the team's original starting lineup once again intact, the arrow is pointing up ahead of matchups with the Rockets on Monday and the surging Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.