Celtics Give Encouraging Update on Jayson Tatum's Status Before Spurs Game

By Nick Goss

Celtics give encouraging update on Tatum's status before game vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics lineup should get a major boost this week as Jayson Tatum inches closer to a return to game action.

The Celtics star practiced Tuesday for the first time since entering the NBA's health and safety protocols last week. He was a full participant in the session. C's center Enes Freedom also returned to practice.

Tatum has missed Boston's last four games, and the team has gone 2-2 over that span. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 25.6 points and a career-high 8.6 rebounds per game this season. He's on pace to average 23.4 or more points per game for the third consecutive year.

The Celtics' next game is Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

