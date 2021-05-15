Celtics Great Paul Pierce to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame: Report

Report: Pierce to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Paul Pierce reportedly will be the next Boston Celtics great to be immortalized in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Pierce will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class on Sunday morning. That would make Pierce the third member of the Celtics' "Big Three" to be inducted, following Ray Allen (class of 2018) and Kevin Garnett (2020).

Pierce, 43, was drafted by the Celtics out of Kansas with the 10th overall pick of the 1998 NBA Draft. The 10-time All-Star played 15 seasons in Boston and is the franchise's second all-time leading scorer. Pierce, Allen, and Garnett led the C's to an NBA championship in 2008.

In 2013, Pierce and Garnett were sent to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade that sparked a Celtics rebuild. Pierce went on to four more NBA seasons with the Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers before signing a one-day deal with the C's and retiring.