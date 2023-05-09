celtics

Celtics Guard Derrick White Named to 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team

By Nick Goss

Derrick White named to 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive second team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA this season, and his success on that end of the court was officially recognized with a well-deserved honor Tuesday.

The league announced its All-Defensive first and second teams, and White was voted to the second team. He received 24 first-team votes and 99 total voting points. He led all second-team players in both categories.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here's a full breakdown of the voting for the All-Defensive teams.

This is the first All-Defensive team selection of White's career.

He led all guards in blocked shots and contested shots during the regular season. His 76 blocks were 11 more than any other guard. The Celtics had the fifth-best defensive field goal percentage and ranked eighth in points allowed per game in the regular season. White played a huge part in that success.

U.S. & World

Immigration 23 mins ago

First 550 US Active Duty Troops Arriving at Southern Border

title 42 26 mins ago

What Is Title 42? The Soon-to-Expire Border Policy, Explained

Last season's Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, Celtics guard Marcus Smart, got plenty of All-Defensive team votes as well. He received 35 voting points, which was the most among guards who didn't make the first or second teams.

The Celtics resume their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers with Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday night. The series is tied 2-2.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us