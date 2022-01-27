Celtics, Hawks Discussed This Marcus Smart Deal: Report

Report: Celtics, Hawks discussed this trade involving Marcus Smart originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics think highly of Marcus Smart, but they're apparently open to discuss deals involving the veteran guard.

Before Atlanta traded Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks on January 13, the Celtics and Hawks "discussed a framework" for a trade "that would have swapped Marcus Smart for Kevin Heurter and Reddish," Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported Thursday.

"It's unclear how far that dialogue progressed," Fischer added.

That's an interesting potential trade: The 23-year-old Heurter and the 22-year-old Reddish both are averaging over 11 points per game this season and would have given Boston two promising young talents to pair with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Reddish shot a respectable 37.9% from 3-point range with Atlanta this season, while Huerter hit 5 of 7 threes in the Hawks' win over Boston earlier this season.

Atlanta also has been linked to Smart in the past, as his strong defensive presence could have complemented offense-first point guard Trae Young in the backcourt.

Smart wasn't eligible to be traded until this Tuesday, though, and the Hawks went a different direction by sending Reddish, Solomon Hill, a 2025 second-round draft pick and cash considerations to the Knicks in return for big man Kevin Knox and a protected first-rounder.

So, what are the odds Boston moves Smart -- who signed a four-year $75.6 million contract extension with the team in August -- before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline? Fischer added that it will take "significant value in return" for the Celtics to part with their longest-tenured player.

Smart's value is difficult to gauge. He's an excellent defender and solid playmaker with a high motor but is shooting just 39.2% from the floor and 30.3% from 3-point range this season, numbers that have hurt the Celtics offensively as they try to maximize the talents of Tatum and Brown.

We'll find out in the next two weeks whether Boston views Smart as a part of its future.