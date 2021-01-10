Celtics-Heat Game Postponed Due to COVID Health and Safety Protocols

Sunday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been postponed in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

Because of ongoing contract tracing with the Heat, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Celtics, the league said in a statement.

A Heat player returned an inconclusive COVID test, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Earlier Sunday, the Celtics released their final injury report for the game, and a total of nine players had been ruled out. Two players were listed as unavailable due to injury, and seven players were listed out because of health and safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here was the full Celtics injury report:

OUT

Jaylen Brown (Health and safety protocols)

Jayson Tatum (Health and safety protocols)

Javonte Green (Health and safety protocols)

Semi Ojeleye (Health and safety protocols)

Tristan Thompson (Health and safety protocols)

Grant Williams (Health and safety protocols)

Robert Williams (Health and safety protocols)

Kemba Walker (Left knee injury recovery)

Romeo Langford (Right wrist surgery)

These nine absences left the Celtics with just eight players -- the minimum required -- available to play Sunday night. The eight players able to play were listed as Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague, Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall.

While the Celtics-Heat game had to be postponed, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources, reported the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite thinning rosters because of COVID-19 protocols.

There was no immediate word on when Sunday's game, which was scheduled to be played at TD Garden, will be rescheduled for. The league built some flexibility into its scheduling by only releasing dates for the first half of the season.