Celtics-Heat Takeaways: C's Fall Short in Defensive Slugfest for No. 1 Seed

Celtics-Heat takeaways: C's fall short in entertaining battle for top seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The Celtics' road to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference just got a lot more difficult.

In Boston's second game since Robert Williams suffered a torn meniscus, the Celtics went toe-to-toe with the top-seeded Miami Heat at TD Garden but stumbled late en route to a 106-98 loss.

Jaylen Brown tallied a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum added 23 points with five rebounds and six assists. Marcus Smart dished out eight assists but went just 3-for-15 from the floor and 3-for-10 from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler (24 points) and Kyle Lowry (23 points) paced Miami offensively, while big man Bam Adebayo flirted with a triple double (17 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists).

The Heat's victory gives them a two-game lead over the Celtics for the No. 1 seed with just five games remaining for Boston.

Here are our takeaways from a tightly-contested affair in Boston:

Celtics' late-game offense sputters

The Celtics boast the NBA's best defense, but the Heat aren't far behind them (fourth), and they put the clamps on Boston late in this one.

The C's scored just two points over the final four minutes, as Brown, Smart and Tatum all missed shots and/or committed turnovers down the stretch.

MAX STRUS DEFENSE â JIMMY BUTLER SLAM



HUGE play for Miami to take a 6-point lead with under 2 to play!@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/mdT5vPuahk — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) March 31, 2022

Boston had been one of the NBA's hottest offenses prior to Robert Williams' injury, but the Celtics forced some shots late in this one while getting away from their previously stellar ball movement.

Williams is an underrated facilitator, so the C's will need to figure out how to maintain a good offensive flow in crunch time without him.

Heat exploit Robert Williams' absence

The Celtics got good news on the Robert Williams injury front Wednesday -- but they'll have their work cut out for them without him.

Talented Heat big man Bam Adebayo dropped seven points in the first quarter and nearly recorded a triple-double, dominating the boards while facilitating with a little more room to operate on offense.

Boston actually won the rebounding battle (44 to 42), and defense wasn't the Celtics' biggest problem in this one. But after Pascal Siakam's 40 points on Monday and Adebayo's impressive performance Wednesday, the C's will need to find a way to contain opposing power forwards and centers until Time Lord returns.

Daniel Theis steps up off the bench

Can Theis help fill Robert Williams' void on offense? He provided some compelling evidence against Miami.

After tallying a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in Toronto on Monday, the veteran big man dropped 15 points off the bench in just 17 minutes while making all six of his field goal attempts.

HAVE A NIGHT DANIEL THEISð¥ pic.twitter.com/MRr7wYYPs4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 31, 2022

While Theis isn't an athletic rim-runner like Williams, he's still a solid finisher who can also stretch the floor by hitting 3-pointers.

Horford and Grant Williams also will be called upon for frontcourt scoring, but the C's will be in great shape if they can get close to 10 points per night from Theis.

Celtics-Heat would be quite the playoff series

Head coach Ime Udoka observed a "playoff atmosphere" at TD Garden as the Celtics and Heat traded blows all night.

After an 8-0 Heat run in the third quarter that extended Miami's lead to double digits, the Celtics surged right back, taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter with the help of some fancy passing by Smart.

Miami responded with another run of its own, as this game was close until the final two minutes. The C's didn't play a perfect game by any means -- 17 turnovers, 29.7% from three -- but they still slugged it out with another well-coached team that prides itself on defense.

The Celtics can't afford to look ahead as they try to find success without Williams, but if these teams happen to meet in the second round, the entertainment factor would be very high.