Celtics Honor Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn With Huge Sign Outside TD Garden

C's honor Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn with huge sign outside TD Garden

If you are near TD Garden in the near future, you'll be able to see a huge sign honoring the life of Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn.

The Hall of Fame player and coach died Monday at age 86.

Heinsohn was drafted by the Celtics in 1956 and played nine seasons in Boston, helping the franchise win eight championships. He also won two more titles as the team's head coach in the 1970s.

He remained close to the organization and started his career as a broadcaster in 1981 alongside Mike Gorman. He was the color commentator on Celtics broadcasts for nearly 40 years, bringing an incredible amount of passion and entertainment each game.

Heinsohn was a Celtic in some form or another for 64 years. His impact on the franchise was incredible, and it will be felt well into the future.

