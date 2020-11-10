Tommy Heinsohn

Celtics Honor Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn With Huge Sign Outside TD Garden

By Nick Goss

C's honor Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn with huge sign outside TD Garden originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you are near TD Garden in the near future, you'll be able to see a huge sign honoring the life of Boston Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn.

The Hall of Fame player and coach died Monday at age 86.

Heinsohn was drafted by the Celtics in 1956 and played nine seasons in Boston, helping the franchise win eight championships. He also won two more titles as the team's head coach in the 1970s.

He remained close to the organization and started his career as a broadcaster in 1981 alongside Mike Gorman. He was the color commentator on Celtics broadcasts for nearly 40 years, bringing an incredible amount of passion and entertainment each game.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 1 hour ago

US Hits Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations as Cases Climb

Elections 2020 4 hours ago

Election Latest: States Report Smooth, Well-Run Election

Heinsohn was a Celtic in some form or another for 64 years. His impact on the franchise was incredible, and it will be felt well into the future.

Celtics Talk Podcast: Remembering Tommy Heinsohn | Listen & subscribe 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tommy HeinsohnBostoncelticsMike Gorman
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us