Celtics Honor Legend Tommy Heinsohn With Moving Tribute Video

Boston Celtics fans, you might want to have some tissues handy for this one.

Sunday was "Tommy Heinsohn Day" at TD Garden, as NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics honored the life of legendary player, head coach and broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn, who passed away in November 2020.

During an early break in the action of Sunday's Celtics-Heat game, TD Garden played a moving tribute video to Heinsohn on the Jumbotron that was fittingly narrated by his longtime broadcast partner, Mike Gorman.

We miss you, Tommy ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/t7BTWCMcta — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 9, 2021

A special tribute for a special person.

Heinsohn was a true Celtics icon who won eight championships as a player and two more as a coach while calling Boston's most recent NBA title in 2008. He joined the C's out of Holy Cross in 1956 and bled Celtics green for the next 64 years.

"I want to thank you all. You made my life fun, interesting, challenging and I wouldn't have missed it for the world," Heinsohn said in the video.

You'll be missed, Tommy.