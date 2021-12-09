Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown Ruled Out for Friday Vs. Suns

Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown for Friday vs. Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown won't return for the Boston Celtics when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

The All-Star wing will miss his fifth straight game due to right hamstring tightness, the team announced Thursday. Big man Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) also was ruled out and is the only other Celtics player listed on the injury report.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Phoenix:



Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) - OUT

Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2021

Friday will mark the 14th game Brown has missed this season. He last played Dec. 1 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and notched nine points, four rebounds, and three assists in the 88-87 win.

At 13-13 on the season and coming off two straight losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, the Celtics certainly could use their star back in the lineup. But head coach Ime Udoka recently admitted Brown still isn't back to 100 percent and the team won't rush him back into the mix.

Celtics-Suns is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET Friday night on NBC Sports Boston.